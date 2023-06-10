SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nine people were shot in San Francisco’s Mission District Friday night, the San Francisco Police Department said. All the victims are expected to survive. The incident appears to be targeted and isolated, according to police.

SFPD responded to the area of 24th Street and Treat Avenue at about 9:07 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Multiple gunshot wound victims were taken to local hospitals.

Nine of the victims were transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. One victim is in critical condition, seven others are in serious condition and another is in good condition and has since been discharged, the San Francisco Department of Public Health said.

One victim was taken into surgery, according to Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide to Hilary Ronen.

Eight of the victims are males and one victim is female, all ranging from ages 20 to 34-years-old.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.