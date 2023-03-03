FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A rapid rise in a drug-resistant strain of a stomach infection called Shigella has Fresno County health experts worried.

Shigella or Shigellosis is an acute enteric infection. Shigellosis usually causes inflammatory diarrhea that can be bloody and may also lead to fever, abdominal cramping, and tenesmus according to the CDC.

Doctor John Zweifler, a medical consultant with the Fresno County Department of Public Health, says Shigella XDR is learning how to resist standard antibiotics.

“As long as you stay hydrated you don’t need antibiotics. However, some individuals with Shigella with a continuous infection will require antibiotics. But what we are seeing with the XDR strain is that those strains are not susceptible to the antibiotics that we currently use,” said Dr. Zweifler.

According to Dr. Zweifler, this XDR strain of Shigella is a rising concern in healthcare, especially in hospitals and nursing homes where you see the worst infections. He also says that this strain could have been caused by the overuse of antibiotics – so if you don’t need them, don’t use them.

Currently in Fresno County, Dr. Zweifler says that the data show that they are not seeing an increase in overall cases of Shigella, but health officials are concerned about the future.

“From the time of 2015 when there was no strain of XDR zero percent,” said Dr. Zweifler. “Now we are seeing about 5% of XDR strain. Even though we are not seeing a total increase in cases, because we have this infection that we really don’t have a treatment for – there is a great potential for it to increase in the future.”

Shigella is transmitted through the fecal-oral route. Directly through person-to-person contact including sexual contact, and indirectly through contaminated food, water, and other routes. It is easily transmitted because of the low infectious dose, and outbreaks tend to occur among people in close-contact settings.

“If someone has Shigalla it’s what we call a reportable disease. We go out and investigate those cases and make sure that there are no other contacts that have similar symptoms and if they do and particularly if they are in what we call a sensitive occupation where they are working with others like food handling, health care professionals, as well as daycare providers then they would need to be tested before they returned to work,” said Dr. Zweifler.

Dr. Zweirfler says the best way to prevent Shigella is through careful hygiene. This includes washing your hands and your fresh foods, as well as safe sex practices. The FCDPH is also taking steps to make sure that it does not spread any further in Fresno County.