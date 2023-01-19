(KTXL) — Since late December the Sierra Nevada and surrounding mountain ranges have been pummeled with snow and the most recent storm provided an extra foot of snow in some areas.

The 24-hour snow total from the National Weather Service, released on Thursday afternoon, showed that parts of the Tahoe area saw eight to 12 inches of snowfall.

The NWS said that Lassen Peak experienced the greatest snowfall with this recent storm, recording between 12 inches to 18 inches of fresh snow.

Soda Springs and Yuba Pass measured 12 inches of snowfall. Palisades Tahoe and Sierra Snow Lab recorded 10 inches of fresh snow.

Before this most recent storm, the Lake Tahoe region’s snowpack was at 246% above the normal snow water level for Jan. 16.

Since January 13, the sierra snow lab has recorded more than 50 inches of snow or more than 4 feet of snow in less than a week.