(KTXL) — A wide variety of California’s dramatic wildlife was showcased in the 11th Annual California Wildlife Photo of the Year Contest, but one brightly colored cross-country traveler took home the grand prize.

This year’s event was sponsored by Outdoor California and California Watchable Wildlife.

Each contestant could send in images between January 2022 and October 31, 2022. The final judging period then took place between November and December.

The winning images of their given entry period will be published in a single issue of Outdoor California.

The photographer who won Photo of the Year is awarded an optics product valued at $1,000 from Out of this World Optics. For more information about the contest click here.

Image by Wendy Sparks

This American Badger was spotted at Point Reyes National Seashore while taking a break from digging one its many holes.

Point Reyes National Seashore hosts more than 1,500 species of plants and animals over an area of 111-sqaure-miles.

Image by Tom Muechleisen

This photo shows American kestrel chicks at Rush Ranch Open Space in Suisun City developing their wing feathers to a large enough size for flight, known as fledging.

The American kestrel, also known as the sparrow hawk, is the smallest and most common falcon in North America.

Image by Sally Cullen

These two double-crested cormorants battle over a fish in the Lower American River in Sacramento.

These members of the cormorant family can be found across North America from the Aleutian Islands in Alaska and down to Florida and Mexico.

Image by Randy Robbins

This mountain lion was captured in the Diamond Mountain area in Lassen using a Canon T7 connected to a wireless infrared trigger.

Mountain lions are also known as cougars or pumas in other parts of the world and have the most widespread range of any large wild terrestrial mammal in the Western Hemisphere.

Image by Randy Robbin

This gray wolf was captured in the Northern Sierra within Lassen County and is a part of the Lassen pack and one of about 20 gray wolves in California.

Image by Randall Finley

This juvenile bald eagle was spotted at the Lewiston Lake/Trinity River Hatchery in Trinity County.

Bald eagles do not gain their white head feathers until they are 5-years-old.

Image by Michele Dodge

The two great egrets were found locked in battle at the Effie Yeaw Nature Center in Carmichael.

“A great egret flew in and attacked another egret,” wrote Dodge. “It was a quick but violent battle. One egret shoved the other under water for a moment, the a wild battle in midair, before one of the egrets left.”

Image by Michele Dodge

This young gray fox was spotted playing in a small lake near Placerville.

The two most common foxes in the Sierra are the gray and red fox with the gray fox sporting a black tail tip compared to the red foxes’ white tail tip, among many other visual differences.

Image by Julie MacKinnon

This family of common merganser was spotted at Lily Lake near Lake Tahoe.

MacKinnon said that she got the photo after the mother called to her ducklings and they began hopping on as she swam.

Image by Joe Galkowksi

Another mountain lion spotted in the wilds of Northern California. Galkowski said he and the female mountain lion watched each other for about 20 minutes until she got bored and left.

Image by Douglas Croft

A western grebe at Calero County Park in San Jose feeds her baby a feather as they are believed to help with digestion.

It is believed that grebes have red eyes due to the fact they dive underwater to capture food and the red color helps them see better underwater.

Image by Douglas Croft

This orca known as “Louise” is seen as she surfaces in Monterey Bay.

Louise is one of the estimated 200 “transient” orcas that live in Monterey Bay.

Image by Cindy Croissant

This dielis wasp was spotted at Batiquitos Lagoon located between Carlsbad and Encinitas.

Image by Andrew Lincoln

In the Los Carneros District of the Sonoma-Napa Marshes Wildlife Area, a tiny metaphid jumping spider sits on a flower.

Studies have found that these little spiders have tri-color vision which means they have the same vision as humans and possibly even better than humans.

Image by Alice Cahill

A newly fledged great horned owlet cuddles up against its parent somewhere in San Luis Obispo County.

These nocturnal animals are able to fly almost without making a sound due to soft wings and a special wing structure, can fly up to 40 miles per hour and can see at night.

Image by Shraven Sundaram

Finally we come to The Photo of the Year taken by Shraven Sundraram of an Allen’s hummingbird in Santa Cruz, sitting still.

The description of the photo reads, “An Allen’s hummingbird defending his flower patch from a vantage point. These little birds migrate from central Mexico to California every year to breed in the spring and summer. They are very territorial and will chase off other hummingbirds.”