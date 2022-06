SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reported an early-morning call on Sunday as 200 pallets were fully engulfed in flames at the Costco at 1600 Expo Pkwy.

Engine 19 arrived on scene to find the stack of pallets burning close to nearby trees and called two additional engines for assistance, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Sac Fire, and no injuries or exposures were reported.