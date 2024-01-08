(FOX40.COM) — After much of the Sierra Nevada and the surrounding foothills were covered in several inches of snow on Saturday, another strong snowstorm is forecasted for the region, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, the NWS shared that starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday a winter storm watch will go into effect until 4 a.m. on Thursday as a heavy snowstorm moves over the Sierra.

Compared to Saturday’s storm, the incoming system looks to be more localized in the higher elevations of foothills with snow levels reaching down to 4,000 feet.

The impacted area is expected to receive six to 15 inches of snow along with wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour.

NWS mapping indicates that the winter storm watch will extend from southeast Shasta County along the Sierra to much of eastern Calaveras County.

Those traveling in the area should expect slick and snow-covered roads, reduced visibility at times, difficult driving conditions and chain controls.