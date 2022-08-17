DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — UC Davis announced on Tuesday that due to excessive heat warnings throughout the valley on Friday they will be cancelling their Aggie Fall Fest.

The university said that the event will not be made up and that those who RSVP’d to attend the event or paid for the women’s clinic should have received an email on Tuesday afternoon.

Aggie Day is a free public event that showcases the schools upcoming fall sports and features student-athletes from a variety of sports.

This year it would have also offered a kid-one and a behind-the-scenes look at the stadium’s renovated locker rooms for football, lacrosse and field hockey.