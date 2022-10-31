SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police had its most successful Drug Take Back event in five years the last weekend of October, collecting 825 pounds of medications, according to the department.

In a tweet, police shared information about the event, part of a nationwide campaign organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to collect unneeded medications so that they are disposed of correctly.

The campaign aims to prevent drug addiction and avoid drug poisoning deaths. This year’s edition was the 23rd time that the event was held.

On Saturday, Sacramento Police set up a collection site at the Freeport Boulevard Public Safety Center, where residents turned in expired or unused medications.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, approximately 107,622 people died as the result of a drug poisoning last year…a drug poisoning every five minutes,” according to a news release from the DEA.

At Drug Take Back events, residents are encouraged to turn in any unused medication, including tablets, capsules, patches, and liquid and solid forms of prescription drugs.

Sacramento Police said that anyone unable to turn in medications at Saturday’s event can still turn them in at the same center, located at 5770 Freeport Boulevard, where a dropoff bin will be located Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.