(KTXL) — On Wednesday, Governor Newsom added Alpine, Orange and Trinity counties to the California storm state of emergency, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

– Video above: Flooding aftermath following recent California storms

Of California’s 58 counties, 43 are now included in the storm state of emergency and can now received aid from state resources.

Alpine County, located south of El Dorado County along the Nevada state line in the Sierra, has seen heavy snowfall, avalanche warnings and other impacts since the first of several atmospheric rivers crossed the Sierra Nevada.

Other local counties under the storm state of emergency include; Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Stanislaus and Yuba.