Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

(KTXL) — While being remanded into custody inside of a Amador County courtroom on Thursday a felon was able to escape from law enforcement, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

David Lee Salke Jr. was being remanded into custody for violating terms and conditions of a prior release. Salke had been arrested in February for various firearm related charges.

After fleeing from the courtroom, Salke stole a nearby truck from a construction site and was later spotted by Jackson Police Officers who attempted a traffic stop.

Salke did not yield and a pursuit was initiated on southbound Highway 49 towards Calaveras County.

Several accompanying law enforcement agencies pursued Salke along Highway 26 and several cross streets before losing visual with his vehicle.

Salke then abandoned the vehicle near Doster Road and Maranantha Way in Mountain Ranch and fled on foot towards the Tiger Creek Reservoir area.

California Highway Patrol aerial vehicles tracked Salke, while law enforcement on the ground navigated the “steep and difficult terrain.”

However, all pursuit efforts were halted when a separate and unrelated person flagged officers for assistance in finding another person who had entered the reservoir waters and had not been seen for 15 minutes.

Salk remains outstanding and law enforcement are still searching for him.