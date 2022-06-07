SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An armed man has barricaded himself inside of a home along the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The man did discharge a firearm inside of the home and crisis negotiators and SWAT officers are on scene, according to police.

Police are asking people to use alternate routes and to avoid the area. Calvine Road has been closed between Gibbs Way and Jacinto Avenue.

This is a developing situation and updates will be provided when more information is available.