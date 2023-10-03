(FOX40.COM) — California residents should get their solar eyewear ready as an annular solar eclipse, aka a “ring of fire,” is expected to be visible across many parts of the state on Saturday, Oct. 14.

An annular solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, but the moon doesn’t completely block the sun’s rays, leaving what looks like a ring of light around the moon.

According to NASA, the path of the eclipse will cross North, Central and South America and will be visible across much of the western United States.

Path of the solar eclipse and partial coverage area

NASA

The path of the solar eclipse will be from northwest to southeast as it comes over Eugene, Oregon from the Pacific and its path departs the United States over Corpus Christi, Texas.

Some of the best places to view the eclipse in the United States include Albuquerque, New Mexico, Kerrville, Texas, Eugene, Oregon and Elko, Nevada.

A tiny corner of northeastern California will be in the direct path of the moon’s shadow.

Much of northern California, including Sacramento, will be in the area where viewers will see an 80% partial coverage of the solar eclipse.

The remaining portion of northern California and even parts of the Central Valley will be between the 75% and 80% partial coverage area.

Timeline for annular solar eclipse over Northern California

Starting at 8:44 a.m. on Oct. 14, people in Northern California will see the sunlight start dimming as the moon begins to pass between the earth and the sun.

At 9:20 a.m., the max eclipse for those in the 80% partial coverage area will occur, as much of the sun will be covered by the moon, appearing as a crescent-shaped sun.

By 9:57 a.m. the moon will begin moving out of the path between the earth and the sun, and at 10:43 a.m. much of the sun will be revealed again.

NASA is forecasting that temperatures will be in the low 80s with a zero percent chance of rain and a 4% chance of cloud cover.

Parts of the United States will experience a total solar eclipse in April 2024. The moon’s shadow will pass over most of the middle of the country.

NASA’s definitions of some solar eclipse-related terms

Annular Solar Eclipse: “An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, but when it is at or near its farthest point from Earth. Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the Sun. As a result, the Moon appears as a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk, creating what looks like a ring around the Moon.”

Partial Solar Eclipse: “A partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up. Only a part of the Sun will appear to be covered, giving it a crescent shape. During a total or annular solar eclipse, people outside the area covered by the Moon’s inner shadow see a partial solar eclipse.”

Total Solar Eclipse: “A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. People located in the center of the Moon’s shadow when it hits Earth will experience a total eclipse. The sky will darken, as if it were dawn or dusk. Weather permitting, people in the path of a total solar eclipse can see the Sun’s corona, the outer atmosphere, which is otherwise usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun. A total solar eclipse is the only type of solar eclipse where viewers can momentarily remove their eclipse glasses (which are not the same as regular sunglasses) for the brief period of time when the Moon is completely blocking the Sun.”

Antumbra: “That part of the Moon’s shadow that extends beyond the umbra. An annular eclipse is seen by an observer in the antumbra.”

Umbra: “A complete shadow – such as that of the moon or Earth – within which the source of light, such as the Sun, is totally hidden from view. Also, it refers to the dark inner area of a sunspot.”