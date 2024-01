The U.S. launched another strike against the Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday, according to a U.S. official, the third strike in recent days against the Iranian-backed group.

The Houthis have attacked shipping in the crucial Red Sea corridor, saying they seek to halt Israel’s war in Gaza against Hamas.

In the Gaza Strip, the bodies of 158 people killed in Israeli strikes have been brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, bringing the overall death toll in Gaza to 24,285.

The war has also triggered a humanitarian catastrophe that displaced most of Gaza’s 2.3 million population and pushed more than a quarter into starvation, according to the United Nations.

In Israel, around 1,200 people we killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, which sparked the war and saw some 250 people taken hostage by the militants.

Currently:

— After over 100 days of war, Palestinians fight in hard-hit areas of Gaza and fire rockets at Israel

— Hamas fights with a patchwork of weapons built by Iran, China, Russia and North Korea

— U.S. military raid seizes Iranian missile parts bound for Houthi rebels in raid.

— Iran strikes targets in northern Iraq and Syria as regional tensions escalate.

— U.N. agency chiefs say Gaza needs more aid to arrive faster, warning of famine and disease.

— Malta-flagged bulk carrier hit by missile in the Red Sea as Houthi attacks continue.

Here’s the latest:

U.S. STRIKES YEMEN’S HOUTHI REBELS FOR THIRD TIME

WASHINGTON — The U.S. launched a new strike against the Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday, hitting anti-ship missiles in a third assault on the Iranian-backed group in recent days, a U.S. official said.

The U.S. official said no other details were available yet on the American strike, including the precise location. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the operation had not been made public.

The strike came as the Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile attack against the Malta-flagged bulk carrier Zografia in the Red Sea. No one was injured. The Greek-owned vessel had been heading north to the Suez Canal when it was attacked, the Greek Shipping and Island Policy Ministry said.

This latest exchange suggests there has been no let-up in Houthi attacks on shipping in the region, despite the massive U.S. and British assault on the group Friday, bombing more than 60 targets in 28 locations.

A Saudi-led, U.S.-backed war in Yemen against the Houthis has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters, killing tens of thousands more. The conflict, which began in 2014, has slowed to a stalemate as the Houthis maintain control of the capital and northern and western Yemen, where most of the population lives.

Associated Press writer Lolita Baldor contributed.

AL-JAZEERA BUREAU CHIEF WHO LOST WIFE AND CHILDREN IN GAZA IS SEEKING TREATMENT ABROAD

CAIRO — Al-Jazeera’s veteran bureau chief in Gaza, who lost his wife, three of his children and a grandchild in Israeli airstrikes, has left the territory for medical treatment.

The head of Egypt’s journalist syndicate, Khaled al-Balshy, says Wael Dahdouh will travel to Qatar, where Al Jazeera is based, for medical treatment. Dahdouh, 53, crossed into Egypt earlier.

He has reported continuously on the fighting between Israel and Hamas even as it has taken a devastating toll on his own family abd was wounded in an Israeli airstrike last month that killed a cameraman working with him.

Dahdouh told Egypt’s state-run Qahera TV that he would get treatment for the hand injury he suffered in the strike and would return to work, without providing further details.

He has been the face of Al Jazeera’s 24-hour coverage of the war for millions of Arabic-speaking viewers across the region.

EUROPEAN UNION PUTS HAMAS LEADER IN GAZA ON ITS TERRORIST LIST

BRUSSELS — The European Union said Tuesday that is has put the mastermind behind the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar, on its terrorist list.

EU headquarters said the move was in “response to the threat posed by Hamas and its brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks in Israel.”

The EU says Sinwar “is subject to the freezing of his funds and other financial assets in EU member states. It is also prohibited for EU operators to make funds and economic resources available to him.” No further details were provided.

Israel believes Sinwar is operating from tunnels somewhere in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

In November, the EU froze the funds and other assets in Europe of Mohammed Deif, the commander general of Hamas’ military wing, and of deputy commander Marwan Issa.

Hamas and its military wing have been on the EU’s terrorist list as organizations for about 20 years.

QATAR’S PRIME MINISTER SPEAKS OF GAZA’S DESTRUCTION: ”GAZA IS NOT THERE ANY MORE.’

JERUSALEM — Qatar’s prime minister offered stinging criticism of Israel and the international community on Tuesday over the ongoing Israeli war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as Qatar’s foreign minister, said a two-state solution was required to end the conflict and warned that Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack and the Israeli response showed the region could not go back to the way it was before.

“Gaza is not there anymore. I mean, there is nothing over there,” he said, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “It’s carpet bombing everywhere.”

He also brought up the ongoing tensions in the West Bank, which has seen Palestinians killed as well by Israeli security forces, and urged for an end to Palestinian divisions.

“We cannot have a two-state solution without having a government and politicians in Israel who believe in coexisting together side by side peacefully and we cannot have all this ongoing without ending this war,” he said.

He warned that a military confrontation in the Mideast waterways “will not contain” the attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels who on Monday fired a missile, striking a U.S.-owned ship just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden.

“What we have right now in the region is a recipe of escalation everywhere,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

ISRAEL SAYS ROCKETS FIRED FROM GAZA, REPORTEDLY ONE OF THE STRONGEST BOMBARDMENTS IN MORE THAN A WEEK

TEL AVIV — Israel says a barrage of at least 25 rockets was launched on Tuesday from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel, damaging a store. It was one of the strongest bombardments from Gaza in more than a week.

It came a day after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the Israeli army was expanding military control from northern Gaza toward other parts of the strip.

Hamas has continued to fire rockets at Israel throughout the war, even as Israel says it is dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities in ever-expanding areas of Gaza. Israeli Channel 12 TV said the rockets on Tuesday were launched from the central Gaza town of Bureij.

In the area of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, Israeli troops located approximately 100 rocket set-installations and 60 ready-to-use rockets, the military said, claiming its forces killed dozens of militants during the activity.

At a news conference on Monday, Gallant said he expects military operations in southern Gaza to “end soon” but gave no timeframe. He spoke a day after the White House called on Israel to curtail its offensive.

Gallant said Israel is still targeting Hamas’ leaders, calling them the “head of the snake” and said they are believed to be hiding in Khan Younis, the southern city where the offensive has been focused in recent weeks.

He stressed that military pressure is the only way to win the release of the more than 100 hostages still in Hamas captivity. “Only from a position of strength can we ensure the release of hostages,” he said.

ISRAELI MILITARY LOOKING INTO WEST BANK CLASHES ON MONDAY THAT KILLED A PALESTINIAN WOMAN

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it’s reviewing an incident in the occupied West Bank the previous day when a Palestinian woman was killed in clashes with Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the woman — 23-year-old Ahed Mohammed — was killed along with a man, and nine Palestinians were wounded.

The Israeli military said the clashes occurred in the town of Dura, where about 100 people threw firebombs and blocks at troops, who fired back. The military said one person was killed, others were hit and that the incident was “under review.” It did not confirm reports of the woman’s death.

The West Bank has experienced a surge in violence since the war in Gaza erupted and the Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed some 350 Palestinians there since Oct. 7. Most have been killed in confrontations with Israeli forces during arrest raids or violent protests.

Palestinians from the West Bank have also carried out attacks against Israelis during that time.

EXCHANGE OF FIRE ALONG ISRAEL-EGYPT BORDER KILLS 1 IN EGYPT, INJURES AN ISRAELI SOLDIER

JERUSALEM — Israel said one of its troops was “slightly injured” in an exchange of fire along the country’s border with Egypt, which Cairo attributed to drug smuggling. One person in Egypt was killed.

The statement from the Israeli military late on Monday said the fighting happened near the Nitzana border crossing with Egypt on the Sinai Peninsula, and that there were 20 armed suspects. The Israelis and the suspects exchanged fire, with Israel saying “hits were identified” among the suspects, without elaborating.

The Israeli soldier who was hit “was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and her family has been informed,” the military said.

The Israeli military did not identify the suspects. An Egyptian military statement on Tuesday described the suspects involved as trying to smuggle drugs. It said one person was killed and six people were arrested afterwards.

Egypt and Israel have had a peace deal since 1979, but Israel’s monthslong war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has strained ties.

U.N. CHIEF WARNS OF STARVATION AND DISEASE IN GAZA AS AID STAGGERS

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. secretary-general says Gaza faces “the long shadow of starvation” and the risk of disease outbreaks because of barriers to delivering vital aid.

Antonio Guterres did not mention Israel by name in his remarks Monday, but blamed the inability to meet Gaza’s growing humanitarian needs on widespread bombardment, barriers to entering the territory and restrictions on distribution inside of it — all under Israel’s control.

He said he was “deeply troubled by the clear violation of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing.”

Israeli officials have denied hindering aid delivery, saying the U.N. needs to provide more workers and trucks.

But Guterres said the U.N. and its partners “cannot effectively deliver humanitarian aid while Gaza is under such heavy, widespread and unrelenting bombardment.” He pointed to the deaths of 152 U.N. staffers in Gaza since the start of the war, “the largest single loss of life in the history of our organization.”