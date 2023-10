SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers defensive lineman shares his observations of Sunday’s 42-10 win over the Cowboys, why he felt the game got a little boring since he didn’t play in the fourth quarter, the surprise of a lopsided win over Dallas and the defensive performance from San Francisco’s linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.

The 49ers improve to 5-0 and will head to Cleveland next Sunday to face the 2-2 Browns.