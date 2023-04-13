Movie star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger went viral on Tuesday for posting a video of him personally filling a hole that he said was a pothole that had been bothering him and his neighbors in Brentwood “for weeks.”

But as it turns out, the hole was not technically a pothole.

The video, which has amassed over 11 million views since it was posted on Tuesday afternoon, shows “The Terminator” actor filling the hole with packaged blacktop.

“I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it,” Schwarzenegger tweeted.

However, the hole that was pestering drivers wasn’t there by accident. According to a statement made by SoCalGas, the hole was an active service trench.

“This location is a utility trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by the Southern California Gas Company,” SoCalGas said in a statement. “The Gas Company placed a temporary asphalt surface, which will then be replaced with a permanent asphalt surface when their permitted work is complete.”

“We have notified the Gas Company of the issue and the need for them to maintain the site pavement until their permanent paving is constructed,” the statement added.

Some on Twitter were quick to point out that the former governor filled in a hole that was supposed to be there.

If a pothole or other driving hazard is troubling motorists in your area, you should submit a customer service request to Caltrans or the municipal government that maintains the street.