ISELTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The River Delta Fire District have confirmed that an arrest has been made in the July 6 arson fire that seriously damaged the Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant.

Wyatt Tripp was identified as a suspect for the fire following an investigation by the fire district in partnership with the CAL FIRE – Officer of the State Fire Marshal – Arson and Bomb Investigation Unit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tripp is facing charges of arson, conspiracy to commit arson and numerous weapons charges, according to the fire district.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rolly “Brian” Heath Byrd as a second suspect in connection to the fire.