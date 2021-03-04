As youth sports resume, co-curricular school activities eager to rejoin

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the week that Sacramento county said it’s OK for youth sports to start playing again, other co-curricular school activities are waiting for their chance to resume.

“We have not played for one year as of tomorrow. Our last performance as a group was one year ago tomorrow,” said Jeffrey Edom, the band director for Laguna Creek High School.

Edom tells FOX40 that he has no problem with athletics getting the green light but adds he is hoping for the same for his band members, especially the seniors whose high school days are almost up.

“I want to try and do everything I can to give them some kind of an experience, towards the end of this year that they can at least hang their hat on and go, yeah it was a weird year but at least we got to do this,” Edom said.

Edom says when it comes to band the state is discouraging the use of wind instruments for fear of it could possibly spread COVID-19.

“When we go to play we can insert the mouthpiece through the mask and still play,” Edom said.

According to the California Department of Public Health, singing and playing instruments are allowed.

… singing and band practice are permitted, however outdoors only, provided that precautions such as physical distancing and mask wearing are implemented to the maximum extent possible. Playing of wind instruments (any instrument played by the mouth, such as a trumpet or clarinet) is strongly discouraged. School officials, staff, parents, and students should be aware of the increased likelihood for transmission from exhaled droplets during singing and band practice, and physical distancing beyond 6 feet is strongly recommended for any of these activities. California Department of Public Health

Edom says his biggest concern is a student disengaging from their education and social life because they can’t do what they love, regardless of what school activity that is.

“Anything that I can do or anything that we can do as a district or as a program to try to get those kids reengaged and give them the opportunity to go forward out of this pandemic with a little bit of momentum, I think is what I’m passionate about trying to give to them,” Edom said.