(KTXL) — Multiple eyewitness videos captured several flaming objects in the sky over Northern California on Friday, but what were they?

According to NASA, this aerial phenomena was the newly discovered asteroid 2023 EY which at its closest pass was 149,000 miles from Earth or about 62% of the moons average distance.

The asteroid was estimated to be about 54 feet wide and according to NASA most near-Earth objects are asteroids between 10 feet and 20 feet wide.

What is an Asteroid?

An asteroid is a small rocky object that orbit the sun, according to NASA. Most asteroids are located in the main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

These small rocky objects are left over debris from the formation of the Milky Way Galaxy about 4.6 billion years ago.

The Five Closest Asteroids to Earth

NASA’s Eyes on Asteroid provides detailed information on the five closest asteroids to Earth.

Currently these are the five closest approaches to Earth:

– 2023 EZ

– Approximate size: 65 feet wide (House-size)

– Closest Earth Approach: 3,870,000 miles

– Date: March 18, 2023

– 2016 WH

– Approximate size: 44 fee wide (House-size)

– Closest Earth Approach: 4,310,000 miles

– Date: March 19, 2023

– 2023 EV2

– Approximate size: 65 feet wide (House-size)

– Closest Earth Approach: 1,090,000 miles

– March 20, 2023

– 2018 FE3

– Approximate size: 40 feet wide (Bus-size)

– Closest Earth Approach: 2,410,000 miles

– Date: March 21, 2023

– 2023 EO1

– Approximate size: 140 feet wide (Airplane-size)

– Closest Earth Approach: 1,630,000 miles

– Date: March 23, 2023