AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested on Tuesday in Auburn for showing a group of children sexual images and exposing himself, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Keith Richard Jones, 65, invited a seven-year-old and a nine-year-old into his home on the 100 block of Marvin Way on Sunday and exposed himself, showed the children sexually explicit images and inappropriately touched one of the children, according to police.

Police said the children immediately left the home and informed their parents about what happened.

After receiving a search warrant for Jones’ home on Tuesday, police arrested him for lewd or lascivious acts with a child, sending harmful materials to seduce a minor and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, according to police.

Jones is now in the Placer County Jail with a bail set at $150,000, according to police.