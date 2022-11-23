AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — An Auburn man was arrested on Wednesday after child pornography was found in his apartment complex, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Police served a search warrant at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Main Street where they located and arrested 35-year-old Matthew Pellegri.

In June 2022, police received a CyberTip from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children.

Pellegri was found to be the person with the child pornography after several search warrants were served.

As of Wednesday, Pellegri is in the Placer County Jail with a $50,000 bail and is facing charges related to child pornography.

“Children are some of the most vulnerable members of our society. A priority of the Auburn Police is to ensure the children in our community feel protected and safe. We encourage parents to monitor the online activities of their children and to have conversations with their children about what is and is not appropriate communication online,” said Detective Sanschagrin.