Authorities detain man following an hours-long search near Antelope, Walerga roads

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities detained a man early Wednesday morning following an hours-long search in a neighborhood near Antelope and Walerga roads.

The Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter in the area in an attempt to capture a man they say was armed.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 the incident began around 2:50 a.m. in the parking lot of California Family Fitness.

Deputies said they approached the man who was inside a vehicle but backed off after seeing a gun.

The man drove away, sideswiping other vehicles, deputies said.

Authorities were able to catch the man around 6:10 a.m. after setting up a perimeter in the area.

Neighbors in the area told FOX40 the man was seen jumping fences and hiding in backyards before he was captured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.