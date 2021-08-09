Back To School: Aside from pandemic, some schools face wildfire threat

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — As more schools head back to full-time, full capacity, in-person learning, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the only concern – some are also dealing with the threat of wildfires.

The first day back at Colfax Elementary was pushed back by a week due to the River Fire, but classes are set to begin next door at Colfax High School on Tuesday.

The high school was used as a staging area for firefighters battling the River Fire.

As of Sunday, 150 students were displaced by the fire. Eleven staff members can’t get to their homes and two lost everything.

Some schools in neighboring Nevada County were also impacted by the River Fire, but aren’t due to start for another week.

Bear River High School was turned into a shelter and Chicago Park Elementary was doused in pink fire retardant as flames from the River Fire came close. Year-round preschoolers were evacuated on Wednesday.

Staff at Chicago Park Elementary School in Nevada County stand on fire retardant that was dropped on the school as crews fight the River Fire. (Photo Courtesy: Katie Kohler)

“There was one student who wasn’t picked up in time, so we put him in the car and left and made arrangements to meet with the parent,” Chicago Park Elementary Principal Katie Kohler said. “They did exactly what they were supposed to do. We’ve had this drill over and over again.”

Kohler says firefighters not only saved the school, but cleaned up the retardant afterwards. In the rush to evacuate, Kohler says the schools air conditioning was left on and there may be smoke damage inside the classrooms.

“I was notified that’s not always visible so we need to check that out to make sure it’s safe for our students to come in,” Kohler said.