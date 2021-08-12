California Teachers Association discusses vaccine, testing mandate for school employees

Part of the excitement of a new school year for students is getting answers to their questions, and Gov. Gavin Newsom provided a big answer Wednesday.

Students and parents will no longer have to wonder about the COVID-19 status of teachers and staff now that Newsom requires them to be vaccinated or regularly test for the virus.

Teachers in several districts have told FOX40 they support what the governor’s done.

California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to weigh in.