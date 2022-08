(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County.

Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September.

Sacramento County:

Sacramento City Unified School District — Sept. 1

Elk Grove Unified School District — Aug. 11

Center Joint Unified School — Aug. 3

Folsom Cordova Unified School District — Aug. 9

Natomas Unified School District — Aug. 11

San Juan Unified School District — Aug. 11

Twin Rivers Unified School District — Aug. 18

River Delta Unified School District — Aug. 10

Arcohe Union School District — Aug. 15

Elverta Joint Elementary School District — Aug. 10

Galt Joint Union Elementary School District — Aug. 11

Galt Joint Union High School District — Aug. 8

Robla School District — Aug. 15

As for other districts in the surrounding area, here are the start dates for schools.

Placer County

Roseville City School District — Aug. 11

Roseville Joint Union High School District — Aug. 9

Rocklin Unified School District — Aug. 10

Alta Dutch Flat School District — Aug. 11

Auburn Union School District — Aug. 10

Colfax Elementary School District — Aug. 10

Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District — Aug. 4

Eureka Union School District — Aug. 11

Foresthill Union School District — Aug. 18

Loomis Union School District — Aug. 18

Placer Hills Union School District — Aug. 18

Pleasant Grove Joint Union School District — Aug. 17

Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District — Aug. 30

Western Placer Unified School — Aug. 18

El Dorado County

El Dorado Union High School District — Aug. 9

Black Oak Mine Unified Oak Mine Unified School District — Aug. 15

Buckeye Union School District — Aug. 11

Gold Trail Union School District — Aug. 10

Indian Diggings School District — Aug. 16

Lake Tahoe Unified School District — Aug. 29

Latrobe School District — Aug. 11

Pollock Pines Elementary School District — Aug. 11

Rescue Union School District — Aug. 10