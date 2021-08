EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The president of Mexico says he’ll ask Vice President Kamala Harris this afternoon for additional COVID-19 vaccines and an Aug. 21 complete reopening of the border.

Speaking at a military facility in south Juarez this morning, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the United States could offer up to 3.5 million vaccines, which would enable his administration to vaccine almost all adults in Mexico by October. That, he says, will make a case for a prompt rollback of non-essential land travel restrictions in place between the two countries since March 2020.