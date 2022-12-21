(KTXL) — Students at Luther Burbank High School were released early Wednesday after it was discovered a water main break caused the campus to have no running water, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District.

The district said that the water main broke overnight on Tuesday and repair work began early Wednesday with an unclear time of when the campus would have water again.

In response, the district planned to bring bottled water to campus and portable bathrooms , according to the district.

Luther Burbank’s Social Science Department Chair Erinn Leone wrote an email to a district official voicing their concern about the absence of water.

“I arrived to work this morning to find that there is no running water on our campus (Luther Burbank High School). Why haven’t you made the call to cancel school until this issue is resolved? Federal and state law requires schools and employees have access to potable water. Accidents happen (but) we expect you to make sound judgments when accidents happen. This is unsafe. Bringing in portable restrooms does not solve the issue either. We have students with disabilities who will not be able to access these restrooms. Why is it that the most vulnerable schools in our district always get the least care and quality?” Erinn Leone

The students were released around 9 a.m., during the time of the first class of the day, according to the campus bell schedule.

“We will continue to monitor the repair work and communicate any updates to our Burbank HS families,” the district wrote in a statement to FOX 40 News.