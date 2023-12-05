(FOX40.COM) — During the first three weeks of December, Sacramento City Unified School District is organizing a drive to collect hygiene products for unhoused students and families.

Until Dec. 22, the district will accept donations at the Serna Center, located at 5735 47th Ave. The district said there is a blue bin in the main lobby where donations can be dropped off.

Items that can be donated for the drive include shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, diapers, wipes, deodorant, socks and hairbrushes, according to the district.

“Our Student Support and Health Services team works closely with our unhoused students and families at our school sites to determine what items they need to make their lives a little easier, and hygiene items are usually in short supply,” reads a statement from Lisa Allen, the interim superintendent of the district.

The district recently organized a winter coat drive and received hundreds of jackets and coats to distribute to students this winter season.