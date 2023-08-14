(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) will host a ‘hiring extravaganza’ on Tuesday, August 15 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Serna Center.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discover a wide range of career opportunities available within the district including full-time and substitute teaching positions, SCUSD reported.

Other open positions include office managers, technicians, counselors, social workers, librarians, nurses, psychologists, training specialists, athletics coaches, language speech and hearing specialists, bus drivers, custodians, campus monitors, security officers, nutrition specialists, food service assistants, and more.

Hiring managers will be in attendance to make on-the-spot job offers, and all new hires must complete a thorough background check.

“So many school districts both nationally and here locally are having a difficult time hiring for the 2023-24 school year, and many of them have already started their academic year,” said SCUSD Director for Talent Management Dr. Tiffany Smith-Simmons Ed.D, in a recent press release.

“We are making one last grand push to fill our positions before we start our school year on August 31. We believe that there are many in our community who would be interested in a Sac City Unified career in service of students if they just knew about our very competitive pay, generous health benefits, and opportunities for eligibility in retirement programs through CalPERS and CalSTRS.”

The hiring event will happen on August 15 inside the Tennessee Room at the Serna Center, 5735 47th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95824, from noon to 2 p.m.