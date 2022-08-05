(KTXL) — As kids return to school this fall, school supplies are in high demand, but costs have increased, leading to stress for some parents.

According to a survey from Deloitte, parents are planning to spend an average of $661 per child for back-to-school shopping, which is up 8% from 2021 and 27% in 2019. Costs of school supplies rose 7% per child while clothing and accessories increased 18%, according to the survey.

For Sacramento-area parents feeling the strain of back-to-school shopping, there are multiple drives that could ease the stress of buying supplies for their children.

City of Sacramento events

In Sacramento, the city of Sacramento teamed up with local community-based organizations for three back-to-school health fairs across the city Saturday.

The health fairs will offer free back-to-school backpacks with school supplies along with free entertainment and food. The fairs will also have free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots available. City officials said those who receive a vaccine or booster will be eligible for a gift card.

According to the city, here are where the fairs will be located Saturday:

Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 450 West El Camino Avenue

Oak Park Community Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Maple Neighborhood Center, 10 a.m. 2 p.m., 3301 37th Avenue

Assemblymember Kevin McCarty’s back-to-school drive

Another event is a backpack drive hosted by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, at the Rancho San Miguel Market on 4401 Broadway in Sacramento on Aug. 12.

The event also includes free COVID-19 vaccinations and dental screening for everyone, according to the event page on Eventbrite. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies for students who are in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Vaccines are not required to receive a backpack, but free food will be provided for individuals who receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

Registration on Eventbrite will guarantee a backpack for each child. Walk-ups are available, but supply might be limited.

To guarantee a backpack, registrations must be made by Aug. 10.

To register for the vaccine, visit the MyTurnCA website.

KFSM’s Stuff the Bus

Sacramento radio station KSFM 102.5 FM is hosting its second annual Back-to-School drive on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

School supplies will be donated to kids in the community and the event also includes free snow cones and music.

The event will take place at Walmart in North Highlands on 7901 Watt Avenue. Starting Friday, donation bids are available at the Walmart North Highlands location, at the Walmart in Antelope at 5821 Antelope Road and the Sacramento Helping Hands Office at 3220 Arena Boulevard Suite 242-245.

Monetary donations can also be made at the Sacramento Helping Hands website.