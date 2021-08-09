Some educational equity issues remain as school year begins

(KTXL) — Back-to-school time always comes along with big expectations.

That may be truer this year as many families are desperate for this part of life to return to some sense of normalcy after routines were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But just as issues of equity plague the learning systems districts created when the pandemic began, they remain a concern as the delta variant reshapes the start of the school year.

Educational equity expert Dr. Addie Ellis joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 to discuss what equity means at this stage of the pandemic.