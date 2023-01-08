(KTXL) — Sacramento City Unified School District and Stockton Unified School District announced that they are canceling classes on Monday, Jan. 9, due to an upcoming winter storm, the districts said in separate statements.

A statement from Sacramento City Unified said that at least six schools are without electricity and that the expected strong winds and heavy rain overnight “make it necessary to close all campuses for the day for the safety of SCUSD students and staff.”

The district said that a downed tree also impacted the school telephone system, leaving some families unable to contact some schools directly until necessary repairs are made.

A statement from Stockton Unified said that “We are in direct communication with state and local officials. The safety and wellness of our students, teachers and staff is a top priority.”

“We will continue to work closely with the Office of Emergency Services and state officials to keep you updated,” the statement said.

The cities of Sacramento and Stockton, along with others in Northern and Central California, have seen flooding and power outages from fallen trees in recent weeks due to atmospheric rivers, storms that bring consistent rain over a period of hours and even days.

Since Dec. 27, several storms have hit the state and more are expected in the coming days, with a particularly strong one on Sunday night that will continue into Monday afternoon and has the potential to cause more flooding and bring down more trees and power lines.

Some schools in Sonoma County also announced that they would be closed on Monday. See the list here.

Elk Grove Unified School District

Officials with Elk Grove Unified School District said that schools will resume as scheduled on Monday except for two, Cosumnes River Elementary School and C.W. Dillard Elementary School, due to an order from the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services.

The district advised that it will “notify specific school communities by 6am if it will be necessary to close certain campuses or have a delayed start time,” and that the district’s website will contain information for student meal distribution for the two affected schools.

Natomas Unified School District

District officials with Natomas Unified School District said that school resumes on Monday as normal, and that maintenance teams have been taking care of issues brought on by Saturday night’s storm.

“We ask for your patience and understanding throughout this week as there may be adjustments that may need to be made with classrooms and facililtes due to the storm,” read a statement from the district.

Twin Rivers Unified School District

The Twin Rivers Unified School District advised that schools and the district office will open as scheduled on Monday.

The district said in a statement that damage around the district is minimal, with a few downed trees and damaged fences.