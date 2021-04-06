Bald eagle with severe head wounds rescued in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A bald eagle is on the mend after being found with severe head injuries in Calaveras County on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by Tri County Wildlife Care, Lake Hogan rangers in Calaveras County reported the bird injured on Sunday but it flew off before their rescuers were able to retrieve it.

Rangers were able to track the eagle down and distract it while the animal rescuers approached from behind, capture it and take it to the Acorn Animal Hills Center in Sutter Creek for treatment.

The eagle was found with multiple wounds to its head, which the rescuers said might be from a territorial fight with another eagle.

According to the rescuers, the eagle is standing better and eating, and they are hopeful it can be returned soon to Lake Hogan.