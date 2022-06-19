TAHOE NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KTXL) — Over the next few weeks, starting on June 21, the American River Ranger District said they will be taking down dead trees in the area of Sugar Pine Reservoir.

These tree removals are intended to increase grove health and the areas safety against wildfires as the drought has made it difficult for the trees to fend off bark beetles, according to the ranger district.

“The safety of visitors is our top priority,” said Mary Grim, District Ranger of the American River Ranger District. “We appreciate the public’s patience during this temporary disruption so we can make improvements to these popular sites.”

In order to allow continued recreation the rangers district said that campgrounds in the area will be closed one at a time, starting with portions of Giant Gap campground, and cutting will only occur during the week.

The ranger district said that closure dates for Shirttail Creek and Forbes Creek campgrounds will come in the following days.