(KRON) — A young man from the Bay Area drowned after he jumped off a dam into the Feather River east of Chico.

The drowning victim was identified by the Butte County Coroner’s Office as 21-year-old Jonathan Nguyen of Livermore.

Nguyen dove off the Magalia Head Dam on Saturday, plunged underwater, and vanished, investigators said. His lifeless body was found downriver on Sunday by search and rescue teams, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Water flows over the Magalia Head Dam on May 27, 2023. (Image courtesy Cal Fire Butte Unit)

Nguyen had gone to the Feather River with friends to enjoy hiking and swimming over Memorial Day weekend, according to a GoFundMe page. He recently graduated from Chico State University, and he was a star athlete for Granada High School in wrestling, the page states.

California’s rivers are flowing with cold, rapid, strong currents. Current conditions are extremely dangerous conditions for anyone who enters the water, Northern California sheriff’s officials said.

Search and rescue crews were unable to find the drowning victim’s body until the following day. (Image courtesy Cal Fire Butte Unit)

Earlier this month, two brothers from Chico went out on the Feather River in Oroville to go fishing. “Both men are experienced fishermen, but nearly drowned after crashing their boat and being thrown into the water,” the Butte County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

The Sheriff’s Office gave the following water safety tips:

Always wear a life jacket when riding in boats or on kayaks.

Do not swim in fast-moving water.

Keep an eye on children near the water.

Use extreme caution, and when in doubt, stay out.