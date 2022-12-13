View of a car side mirror from inside the car with condensation and rain on the glass window

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may way wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning.

As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in Stockton, 32 degrees in Auburn, and 31 degrees in Wheatland.

Patchy fog may also be seen in parts of Sacramento and Stockton Tuesday morning and drivers are being warned to look out for changes in visibility during the rest of the morning.