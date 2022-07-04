Watch FOX 5’s coverage of the Big Bay Boom in the video player above starting at 8 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — The Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom July Fourth fireworks show will light up San Diego Bay Monday night, and FOX 5 San Diego will bring you all the action live.

Fireworks will launch simultaneously from four barges strategically placed across the bay, and FOX 5’s cameras will capture it all from the best viewpoints so you can enjoy the show from home. You’ll view fireworks as seen from the Embarcadero, the USS Midway Museum, Point Loma and Coronado.

FOX 5 anchors Raoul Martinez and Kathleen Bade will host the show from the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel along the Embarcadero, while Heather Lake will be live aboard the USS Midway Museum.

FOX 5 coverage starts at 8 p.m., and fireworks launch at 9 p.m.

Viewers outside of San Diego County can watch the show on KTLA 5 Los Angeles or FOX 40 Sacramento, while listeners can hear the broadcast live on KGB 101.5 FM radio. A delayed television broadcast will be on Fresno KGPE from 9 to 10 p.m. and on Bakersfield KGET from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.