Big City Mayors show support for Legislature’s decision to use state’s finances for homeless

(KTXL) — A group of California mayors will hold a press conference Wednesday to show their support for the state Legislature’s recent budget proposal, which would commit $1 billion annually over the next four years to tackle the homelessness crisis.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg will join mayors Sam Liccardo, Eric Garcetti, Libby Schaaf and Karen Goh as representatives of the Big City Mayors coalition, which is made up of mayors from 13 of the state’s largest cities.

They held a virtual meeting to respond to reporters’ questions and discuss the spending proposal, which was agreed upon last week.

“We are also grateful for the bold budget proposals of our Senate and Assembly leadership. Together, they’ve offered the essential elements that can produce transformative outcomes for tens of thousands of unhoused Californians,” San Jose Mayor Liccardo said in a statement back in May. “We look forward to the upcoming budget negotiations when we can build on these strong foundations with investment that can enable California’s largest cities to nimbly respond with proven solutions to our homelessness crisis.”

The California Legislature projected the state would have roughly $20 billion to spend over the next four years, which would fund ongoing programs such as health insurance for low-income adult immigrants who live in the U.S. illegally and state child care.