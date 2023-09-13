(FOX40.COM) — A bill that would require all California public high schools in California to make condoms available to students passed out of the State Legislature Monday with a 65-11 vote in the Assembly and a 39-1 vote in the Senate.

Should Gov. Gavin Newsom sign the bill, public high schools would be required to place condoms in at least two places on school grounds where students would be able to have free access to them.

According to the bill, approximately $1 billion is spent on “health costs” associated with sexually transmitted infections in California.

Schools would also have to post information on where students can learn how to use condoms properly and that “abstinence from sexual activity and injection drug use is the only certain way to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and that abstinence from sexual intercourse is the only certain way to prevent unintended pregnancy.”

The bill also would require schools to allow condoms to be made available to students in grades 7 to 12 participating in public health programs.

The bill also makes it illegal for retailers to refuse to sell nonprescription contraception on the basis of age.

The bill notes that Vermont was the first state to make free condoms available to high school students in 2020.