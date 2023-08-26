(FOX40.COM) — A chance to celebrate the often overlooked beauty of Black cuisine will happen Sunday at the fourth annual Black Food Festival hosted by Black Blueprintz and Seriously Delicious Eats.

“Our mission is to promote Black chefs and entrepreneurs and celebrate Black culture, traditions, and heritage,” said Seriously Delicious Eats co-founder Berry Accius.

The theme for this year’s festival is “More Flava in Ya Mouth”.

Attendees of the Black Food Festival can expect live entertainment and a wide variety of food options from Caribbean and African Cuisine, Soul Food, BBQ, Vegan dishes, and more. There will be vendors selling specialty drinks, snow cones, desserts, and various retail and resource vendors as well, according to the event flyer.

Hundreds of people attended the third annual Black Food Festival in Sacramento/Simply Delicious Eats

“There aren’t enough local events that highlight African American cuisine,” Accius told FOX40.COM. “When people hear Black cuisine they think of southern soul food, but really there’s soul in everything we make. Many of America’s favorite dishes originated from African cuisine.”

Accius said his inspiration for a Black Food festival was ignited a few years ago when he decided that for Black History Month he would visit a different black-owned restaurant every day. He quickly noticed that although he knew a lot of great cooks within the Black community, not enough of them had the means to start their own restaurants or be a part of the costly yet popular festivals that happen in midtown Sacramento.

“Historically speaking, black people don’t get the same grants and opportunities that I’ve seen other cultures get to start their businesses and kitchens,” Accius said. “I want to provide us with an opportunity to showcase our talent. South Sacramento has a lot to offer.”

Accius said he was frustrated with the lack of sponsorships and broken promises from politicians who say they want to help the Black community elevate so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

“I’m not just talking the talk, I’m walking the talk every day,” Accius said. “We’re making sure that our young people and community are highlighted, celebrated, and given opportunities.”

The Black Food Festival is free and will happen from 1-7 p.m. at 2251 Florin Road. For more information contact sacblkfoodfest@gmail.com.