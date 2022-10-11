SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been almost a decade since Blink-182 has toured and on Tuesday the band announced they will be making a stop at the Golden 1 Center as part of their global tour.
Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will be taking the stage on June 23, 2023 in the Golden 1 Center. The band will also be releasing their new single “Edging” on Friday.
This will also be the first time in a decade that the trio has recorded together.
The pop-punk band last performed in Sacramento on Oct. 12, 2019 when they played at the Aftershock Festival.
Ticket’s will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17 at blink182.com