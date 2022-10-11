SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been almost a decade since Blink-182 has toured and on Tuesday the band announced they will be making a stop at the Golden 1 Center as part of their global tour.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will be taking the stage on June 23, 2023 in the Golden 1 Center. The band will also be releasing their new single “Edging” on Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This will also be the first time in a decade that the trio has recorded together.

The pop-punk band last performed in Sacramento on Oct. 12, 2019 when they played at the Aftershock Festival.

Ticket’s will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17 at blink182.com