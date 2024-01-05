(FOX40.COM) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a possible homicide after a body was found on the side of the road.

The sheriff’s office said the body was reported around 4 a.m. Friday near Durham Ferry Road and Chrisman Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chrisman Road was closed between Linne Road and Durham Ferry for several hours as a result of the discovery.

The sheriff’s office said the discovery will treated as a homicide at least until an autopsy is completed and a cause of death is determined.