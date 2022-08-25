YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Wednesday that they may have found the body of a missing man and their vehicle.

Joseph Kearns, 58, of Brownsville has been missing since June 18, according to the sheriff’s department, he was reported missing on July 6.

The sheriff’s department said that detectives searching a ravine near Willow Glen Road found an overturned vehicle in dense foliage near a steep embankment with the remains of a human body inside.

The vehcile was not visible from the road or the air, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department said that the identity of the body is not yet known, but the family of Kearns has been notified of the finding and CHP will be conducting a collision investigation.