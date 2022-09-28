MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Courthouse in Marysville was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

At 2:25 p.m. the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous phone call that an explosive device was in their office inside of the courthouse, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said a full sweep of the building was made after it was evacuated and no explosive device was found.

Business resumed at the courthouse shortly after, according to the sheriff’s office, and an investigation into the threat is underway.