Vice President Kamala Harris to visit El Paso on first trip to U.S.-Mexico border

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the media, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Following weeks of criticism, Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S.-Mexico border this week, Politico first reported Wednesday.

A statement from the Office of the Vice President said Harris will travel to El Paso, Texas on Friday, June 25 and that she will be accompanied by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In March, President Joe Biden tasked Harris with overseeing the administration’s immigration response. The White House said Harris will focus on addressing the root causes of the spike from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

“As a part of this ongoing work, the Vice President traveled to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month and will travel to El Paso on Friday,” the statement read.

On her first international trip, Harris met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, and the two announced an agreement to launch a U.S.-led drug and human trafficking task force, as well as job growth investments in the Central American nation.

Harris also met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, with whom she discussed bringing the migrant surge under control.

Harris’s visit would come just days before before former President Donald Trump is expected to return to the border.

Trump announced last week that he accepted Gov. Greg Abbott’s invitation to visit the southern border by the end of the month.

“We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world,” Trump stated on a social media platform.

The former president added that he hopes his visit to the border will “shine a spotlight on these crimes against our Nation.”

Trump stated they plan to visit the southern border on Wednesday, June 30. No other information is available at this time.

Harris visit also comes weeks after numerous congressional — both partisan and bipartisan — toured different parts of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Many Republicans, as well as some Democrats, have criticized Harris for not visiting the border sooner.

During a GOP-only delegation to the Rio Grande Valley in April, U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens, of Utah, had perhaps the strongest language saying, “this administration has no backbone.” And he demanded that Harris, who had been appointed Border Czar, come see this situation for herself.

“To President Biden and Vice President Harris: Get some backbone and come to the border,” Owens said.

In a statement to Border Report, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzalez, who represents part of El Paso County said he’s been urging Harris for months to come to his district to see the “border crisis” firsthand.

“Three months overdue, but here’s what she will see: Record number of apprehensions, counties pleading for more body bags, rising crime in our communities, and border patrol agents stretched to a breaking point,” Gonzalez said. “We need the Administration to finally take this seriously, and I’ll continue to urge them to come to the table and support any efforts to secure our border. Each day they refuse to act, migrants are dying on this dangerous trek.”

Gonzales’ district encompasses over 820 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, over 40 percent of the total southern border.

This is a developing story. Look for updates here as more information is made available.