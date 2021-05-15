Boy missing at El Manto River Access according to Metro Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire says they’re at El Manto River Access looking for a boy who was last seen going into the American River and has not been seen since.

​Metro Fire and County Park Rangers received the call just after 6:50 Saturday night.

Metro Fire’s helicopter reports that the river is mostly shallow, with at least one deep spot.

The Sheriff’s helicopter is also on the scene assisting.

​Metro Fire says the shallow water is preventing their normal boats from being deployed, instead using large inflatable boats with motors on the back.