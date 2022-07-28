ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office along with members of Justine Vanderschoot’s family will appear at the Placer Count Superior Court of Roseville to argue against parole for one of Vanderschoot’s killers.

Brandon Fernandez was sentenced to 15-years-to-life in prison in 2005 for strangling and murdering Vanderschoot.

Fernandez assisted his then-roomate and Vanderschoot’s then-boyfriend Danny Bezemer with the murder.

Bezemer also admitted to the murder in 2005 with Fernandez. Bezemer received a sentence of 25-year-to-life in prison and is up for parole on August 10.

On Tuesday the District Attorney’s Office shared images of the 9,000 petitions that were signed and submitted to the court in opposition to Fernandez receiving parole.

Fernandez was also denied parole in 2017 when a petition opposing his parole received 22,000 signatures, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

“I feel like we are victims but are treated like a criminal in this state. Every five years, we have to go back through all of this stuff,” Don Vanderschoot, Justine Vanderschoot’s father, said in a previous FOX40 interview.

