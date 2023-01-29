PHILADELPHIA (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury during the first quarter of the NFC Championship, the team announced on Twitter. The rookie is questionable to return after injuring his right elbow.

Veteran journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson took over for Purdy. Johnson, 36, is on his seventh NFL team since his NFL debut in 2009.

Johnson took over with about 4:50 left in the first quarter. He has completed 3-of-6 passes for 27 yards and has been sacked twice.

As of 1:10 p.m., the 49ers and Eagles are tied 7-7 after running back Christian McCaffrey ran in a 23-yard touchdown.

This story will be updated as KRON4 learns more about Purdy’s injury.