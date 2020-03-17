Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Top Stories
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Top Stories
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Soccer
Inside California Politics
Coronavirus – The latest
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Business
Latest Walmart store changes: Operating hours, special shopping hours, item limitations and more
Video
State officials prepare for surge in unemployment insurance claims due to coronavirus closures
Video
Child care providers in Modesto call for support amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Local leaders, business groups set up GoFundMe to help support restaurant employees
US coronavirus cases soar past 7,500 as health officials resort to desperate measures
More Business Headlines
Oil collapses by another 24% to $20
Cancer, heart surgeries delayed as coronavirus alters care
Coronavirus layoffs spark surge in state jobless claims
Stock trading halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7%
Facebook ‘bug’ sends some users notification that legitimate news content they shared is spam
US and Canada preparing to suspend non-essential travel between the two countries
Target to reserve 1st hour of shopping for vulnerable customers, reduce operating hours
‘Netflix Party’ lets you remotely binge-watch with friends
Major retail stores closing, adjusting hours amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Stocks bounce up and down after their worst drop since 1987
Trending
Sacramento County, Davis, Manteca direct residents to stay home
Video
Yolo County officials issue shelter-in-place order to prevent spread of coronavirus
Rancho Cordova man tweets experience with COVID-19 symptoms
Video
More of California under tight restrictions due to virus
Philippines lifts deadline for foreigners to leave region
‘Cold weather kills coronavirus’ and 13 other COVID-19 myths