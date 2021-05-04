3 Vegas casinos fully opening after 80% worker vaccinations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Some Las Vegas Strip casinos have been given the go-ahead for 100% occupancy after showing Nevada state regulators that 80% of employees have received at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine.

Wynn Resorts and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas said Tuesday they got approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board during the weekend to lift capacity and physical distancing limits and remove clear plastic separators from gambling tables.

Outside casinos, Clark County lawmakers plan to allow 100% occupancy at restaurants, stores and other businesses once 60% of the eligible public gets a first vaccine dose.