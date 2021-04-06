AARP director explains the dangers of gift card fraud for seniors

During the pandemic, the Federal Trade Commission says Americans lost $1.5 billion more to scams than they did in 2019, some of that in gift card fraud.

That includes senior citizens, and AARP launched a three-year effort to stop gift cards from being used as a tool to steal money.

One scam includes someone claiming that a card needs to be bought as payment for settling a problem with a Social Security account, then converting the gift card into cash or bitcoin.

Kathy Stokes, the director of fraud prevention programs for AARP’s Fraud Watch Network, joined Sonseeahray to explain more.

The toll-free helpline number for AARP’s Fraud Watch Network is 877-908-3360.